Biden on jobs report and $900 billion relief package: 'Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people'

President-Elect Joe Biden, in a statement on the November jobs report released Friday, says he is "encouraged by the bipartisan efforts in the Senate around a $900 billion relief package."

He adds: "Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people."

"This is a grim jobs report… It confirms we remain in the midst of one of the worst economic and jobs crises in modern history," @JoeBiden says.

"Any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. It's just the start. Congress will need to act again in January."