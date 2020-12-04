House votes to federally decriminalize marijuana

Rep. Matt Gaetz: "The federal government has lied to the people of this country about marijuana for a generation." pic.twitter.com/kguvepc3HL

Even people like Matt Gaetz are calling out the war on drugs as a disaster. When will the rest of the GOP (and six Democrats!) realize it's time to legalize cannabis?

From ABC News:

"My Republican colleagues today will make a number of arguments against this bill, but those arguments are overwhelmingly losing with the American people," Gaetz, R-Fla., said. "I'm going to vote for the MORE Act. It won't pass the Senate. It won't become law. We should come back in the 117th Congress and we should truly do more for our people."

Beyond decriminalizing cannabis, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act would also mandate a reassessment of prior marijuana convictions, invest in services for people caught up in the war on drugs and open Small Business Administration funding for legitimate cannabis-related businesses.

Despite widespread support from Democrats in the House of Representatives, the bill stands almost no chance of becoming law in the current session of Congress due to a Republican firewall in the Senate and President Donald Trump still occupying the White House.