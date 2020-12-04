Lip-reading game becomes hilarious with magnified mouths

A board game where you compete to read someone's lips is an intriguing idea. But the real fun of Mega Mouth is that you hold a magnifying sheet over your mouth when you mouth the words! While your bigger-than-life mouth may make your lips easier to read, it also adds a level of difficulty because you're laughing at how it looks.

Mega Mouth can be played over Zoom or other chat applications, too, so you can get a real good look at those mouths you wouldn't have around the table unless they were covered by masks. Available at Target.