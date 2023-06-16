Monopoly and Scrabble have a new merger on the table

According to Comicbook.com, Monopoly, and Scrabble are joining forces to create another board game you can fight about during the holidays.

It's hard to single out a specific moment in HBO's masterful dramedy Succession that stands head and shoulders above the rest, as the entire series is replete with a litany of memorable scenes. However, there's one scene from season three that stuck out as a subtle, character-defining moment for the entire Roy family. Toward the end of the season, we watch the Roys play Monopoly, and Shiv claims that "everyone cheats in Monopoly."

Every family has their own set of house rules for Monopoly, and more often than not, they can reveal aspects of a family's inner dynamic. Of course, the Roys sanction cheating in their house rules; that's on-brand for them. If your family puts money on free parking, they're probably focused on fun and fair play. And if your family puts Scrabble pieces on the Monopoly board, you're probably a bunch of alcoholics. Sorry, I don't make the rules here; the people at Parker Brothers do.