The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island, makes beautiful yet unsettling music in the wind.
The music of the Verrazzano
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- creepy
- harmonics
Someone is spray painting blue dots in front of houses of Biden supporters in California city
Houses in a Roseville, California neighborhood that have Biden signs in the yard were tagged with blue dots, reports Newsweek. The dots were spraypainted on the streets in front of the houses between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. "This is not just a smashed pumpkin on Halloween," Quilici said. "This is like a message and I'm not… READ THE REST
"Happy" is Danny Elfman's first solo song in 36 years and it'll give you chills
Move over Pharrell Williams, there's a new "Happy" in town and it's creepy AF. That's no surprise given its creator, master of macabre music Danny Elfman. Post-Oingo Boingo Elfman has made a career out of writing scores and "Happy" marks his first solo pop-rock song in decades. Just in time for Halloween, it's basically 2020… READ THE REST
Buffalo Bill's home from Silence of the Lambs is up for sale
Unfortunately there's no well in the cellar, but this Princess Anne Victorian in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania is an idyllic place for it to rub the lotion on its skin. The house where Jame Gumb, aka Buffalo Bill, lived in Silence of the Lambs (1991) is up for sale. You and Precious can move right in for… READ THE REST
The WonderCube Pro is only 1 inch across, but may be your new mobile EDC go-to
Back in the days before schools, airlines, and law enforcement considered them weapons, most people used to carry around a Swiss Army knife, or another such multi-tool, for handling all those daily problems and fixes. Now, with our lives filled with gadgets and tech, we're all swimming in cables, connectors, plugins, and more to make… READ THE REST
The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor instantly IDs any color on any surface, anywhere
From artists to serious design pros, color isn't just about fun. It's a livelihood. And, there's a lot more to it than being able to point out the differences between a royal blue and a sky blue. Can you tell the difference between a blood-red and a garnet red? How about if you throw cherry… READ THE REST
The Robosen T9 is the transforming robot toy to top all robot toys in 2021
Every holiday season is marked by a few "it" toys. While you can always count on a hot new next-gen gaming console to spark a frenzy, it's not often that those hot toy items are almost as coveted by adults as they are kids. There's a reason that CNET called the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot… READ THE REST