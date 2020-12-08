A Lifetime mini-movie about Colonel Sanders (presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken) is apparently real.

Is this what Voltaire meant went he spoke of the best of all possible worlds? When I saw the Lifetime movie poster online featuring Saved By the Bell actor Mario Lopez as a studly Colonel Sanders, I thought this was merely an inspired marketing gimmick. It is, but it's also an actual "mini-movie" titled A Recipe for Seduction that airs this Sunday, December 13th.

According to IMDB:

Lopez plays Colonel Harland Sanders in the film, who has a steamy (and savory?) love affair with a young heiress who must choose between her young chef with a dream of fried chicken glory and a wealthy, duplicitous suitor handpicked by her mother. "He has a secret recipe that's going to change the world," Lopez's love interest says in the trailer. "We all have our secrets."

This is not the first time that the Lifetime Channel has leaned into a self aware satire of their TV movie formula. For a true treat, check out 2015's Deadly Adoption where Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig are completely straight-faced as parents contending with an unhinged surrogate mother-to-be.