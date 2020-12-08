This is a pretty genius workout setup here. [Video Link]
Cute baby laughs while dad uses him for quarantine workout weight
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru fired after complaining of "aggressions and harassments"
Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign. Ms Gebru is a well-respected… READ THE REST
Modem noise spectrogram
Scotty H created this spectrographic animation of a classic dial-up modem's startup noise. Here's a breakdown, by Oona Räisänen, of what each section concerns: READ THE REST
Apple's head of security indicted in iPads-for-gun-licenses bribery case
Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer was charged with bribery Tuesday after allegedly giving 200 iPads to local officials in exchange for concealed-carry gun licenses for Apple's security team. The Morgan Hill Times reports that others indicted included Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Rick Sung, Capt. James Jensen, and local businessman Harpreet Chadha, also… READ THE REST
From PC to PS5, from Xbox to Switch, these 18 gamer deals will guarantee a happy holiday season
There's never a bad time to be a gamer. But in the season when two next-level gaming systems both drop…well, it's a time for gamers to revel in their obsession. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have both been released (if you can find them), and the mania is at a fever pitch. Heck,… READ THE REST
Young kids will flip for this DIY starter drone — and they might even learn something
Every time a kid opens a present, you can watch them visually deflate the instant they realize the gift is something that's…sigh…good for them. In fact, you may very well hear an audible "ugh" as a reaction to gifts like socks or a notebook. The trick is to rope 'em in with something that looks… READ THE REST
These 10 espresso makers will punch up any coffee lover's 2021
We all know a coffee obsessive. But despite the overwhelming urge to roll your eyes at the mania coming from those who live for just the right cup, don't judge them too harshly. In fact, why not just make their day this holiday season? Give the gift of an elite espresso machine with the options… READ THE REST