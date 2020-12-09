New York Times – 2020 in photos: "A year like no other"

Mark Frauenfelder
Image: New York Times screen grab

The year 2020 seemed to be off to a good start. Then came wildfires, a brutal crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, a deadly pandemic, the collapse of Venezuela's economy, Trump's impeachment and acquittal, and a locust outbreak in Kenya. And that was just in January in February! The New York Times has an annotated photo gallery that presents 2020… so far.