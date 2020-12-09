This racer makes a tough bike course look easy

The helmetcam on this intense course shows that not only is the course hard, but the other bikers are obstacles as well!

The Red Bull Romaniacs Extreme Enduro Rally was created in 2004 by founder Martin Freinademetz. Over the past years it has evolved to the world's toughest Hard Enduro Rally. The Red Bull Romaniacs takes place every year and attracts riders from over 40 countries. The race is spread over five days, the first being the inner-city prologue in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans. The four "Offroad race days" lead the competitors on some of the world's most beautiful Enduro trails in the region around Sibiu, Romania (Southern Carpathian Mountains). The breathtaking wilderness, the Romanian hospitality and the unbelievable challenges make the 600km race an unforgettable, lifelong memory for all participants.