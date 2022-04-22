This beautiful 1969 Honda CB750 was "for Steve McQueen"

Yet another sweet vehicle that was one in the King of Cool's collection. This 1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast has been lovingly restored and included paperwork showing it was delivered new to Mr. McQueen.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1969 Honda CB750 is an early-production model that was acquired by Steve McQueen's Los Angeles–based Solar Productions movie production company in July 1969. The bike is powered by a 736cc inline-four featuring a "sandcast" case and is finished in red with chrome fenders. Features include a five-speed transmission, a chrome four-into-four exhaust system, quad Keihin carburetors, an electric starter, a front disc brake, street lighting, a two-up seat, and both center and side stands. The bike was acquired by the seller in 2016, reportedly from its second owner of 45 years, and subsequently underwent a two-year mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment that was completed in February 2022. This CB750 K0 Sandcast is now offered with original sales documentation, a letter from Honda Motor Company, a copy of an invoice from American Honda, refurbishment records, a Honda tool kit, a yellow-on-black California license plate, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

A copy of a July 1969 invoice from American Honda to the dealership owned by McQueen friend, stunt double, and riding companion Bud Ekins lists delivery of a red CB750 that was noted to be "For Mr. Steve McQueen." The serial number shown (1001064) matches the number stamped on the bike's frame, a photo of which can be viewed in the gallery.