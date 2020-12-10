Listen to Rob Delaney's devastatingly beautiful speech about death and stardust

Comedian Rob Delaney lost his 3-year-old son to a brain tumor in January 2018. 3 years later, he reflects on this, and how it's changed his relationship with death, in a brief segment for BBC Radio 4's Grief Awareness Week.

If you, like me, have dealt with a lot of loss in your life, it might resonate. It strikes that strange tone that blends darkness and hope, mining the melancholy to find something so deeply human that it can't help but inspire in its own bleak way.

We've been hearing from artists and writers about moments in their lives that brought comfort, while the world is a bit bleak. For Grief Awareness Week, we heard from actor, comedian and writer @robdelaney, about how his perspective on hope changed, after losing his son #R4Today pic.twitter.com/6iWmyXuh2l — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 8, 2020

Image: Trending Report / Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)