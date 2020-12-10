Listen to Rob Delaney's devastatingly beautiful speech about death and stardust

Comedian Rob Delaney lost his 3-year-old son to a brain tumor in January 2018. 3 years later, he reflects on this, and how it's changed his relationship with death, in a brief segment for BBC Radio 4's Grief Awareness Week.
If you, like me, have dealt with a lot of loss in your life, it might resonate. It strikes that strange tone that blends darkness and hope, mining the melancholy to find something so deeply human that it can't help but inspire in its own bleak way.
Image: Trending Report / Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)