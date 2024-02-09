Trails Carolina Camp "not fully cooperating" after suspicious death of 12-year-old

Trails Carolina Camp, in North Carolina, a troubled teen camp already famed for the cruel treatment received by the kids whose parents pay to be kidnapped and detained there, is failing to cooperate with local authorities after the death of a 12-year-old boy there. Chuck Owenby, Transylvania County Sheriff, found them obstinate enough to put out a press release on the matter.

According to officials, a 12-year-old boy was transported per his parents from New York to Trails Carolina Camp in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, by two men on Friday, Feb. 2. Trails Carolina Camp is licensed as a therapeutic camp by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The 12-year-old was assigned to a cabin for lodging with other minors and four adult staff members.

The sheriff's office said at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, a call was made to the 911 center in reference to a 12-year-old boy not breathing. According to camp staff, rescue efforts were made, and upon arrival to the scene, emergency first responders also initiated rescue efforts but stopped, as "the child appeared to be deceased for some time."