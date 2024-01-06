A hospital's false death announcement leads to a wife's suicide, husband is later found alive

A private medical college in Bhubaneswar, India, had an AC unit explode. The hospital mistakenly identified Dilip Samantray as killed in the blast, and his family was notified. Struck with grief, his wife commit suicide. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered that Dilip was receiving treatment at the hospital, and the corpse had been misidentified.
The hospital blames the patient's several facial burns for the misidentification.
"A person identified as Dilip Samantray (according to the records) died during the treatment on December 30 and as per protocol, we informed the police. His family members received the body after due procedures," Padhi told reporters.
Regrettably, on January 1, upon learning of her husband's supposed demise in the blast, Dilip's wife, Soumyashree Jena, took her own life. Another individual injured in the blast, identified as Sritam Sahu, succumbed to injuries on January 3. The remaining two patients showed slight improvement in their health and were taken off ventilator support on Thursday.
"When the doctors asked one patient his name, he said 'Dilip Samantray'. This led to confusion and psychiatrist Amrit Pattojoshi was asked to evaluate the mental condition of the patient, apprehending he might be in delusion," said Padhi.
Hospital sources revealed that the confusion arose due to the severe burns on the faces of the injured persons, making identification challenging. The hospital authorities have filed a complaint with the police regarding the unfortunate series of events.InShort News