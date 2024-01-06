A hospital's false death announcement leads to a wife's suicide, husband is later found alive

A private medical college in Bhubaneswar, India, had an AC unit explode. The hospital mistakenly identified Dilip Samantray as killed in the blast, and his family was notified. Struck with grief, his wife commit suicide. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered that Dilip was receiving treatment at the hospital, and the corpse had been misidentified.

The hospital blames the patient's several facial burns for the misidentification.