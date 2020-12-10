This potoo is a master of camouflage

This potoo guarding her egg is almost invisible. Keep watching to the end for a happy ending with a bebê urutau.
Here are some Costa Rican potoos:
This common potoo can see through your soul:
Image: YouTube / Vanderlei Benites Scalabrim
