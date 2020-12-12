After pro-Trump rallies, Proud Boys roam D.C. terrorizing people in mob violence, stabbings reported

Just a few months ago, Donald Trump told the white supremacist terrorist organization The Proud Boys, "Stand back & stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something."
The Washington Post's Jessica Contrera [@mjcontrera] tweets tonight, "Tonight, hundreds of them are roaming DC, clashing with anti-Trump protesters – punching, kicking, wrestling. When one fight ends, another begins."
From the Washington Post:
In helmets and bulletproof vests, hundreds of men in their ranks marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting "move out" and "1776!" They seemed intent on intimidating onlookers and adopted a chant popular with counterprotesters: "Whose streets? Our streets."
After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry's Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown.
At first, officers in riot gear successfully kept the two sides apart, even as the groups splintered and roamed.
The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.
Read more: Tensions flare in Washington as thousands gather for pro-Trump demonstrations [By Emily Davies, Rachel Weiner, Clarence Williams, Meagan Flynn and Jessica Contrera]