After pro-Trump rallies, Proud Boys roam D.C. terrorizing people in mob violence, stabbings reported

Just a few months ago, Donald Trump told the white supremacist terrorist organization The Proud Boys, "Stand back & stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something."

The Washington Post's Jessica Contrera [@mjcontrera] tweets tonight, "Tonight, hundreds of them are roaming DC, clashing with anti-Trump protesters – punching, kicking, wrestling. When one fight ends, another begins."

Pro-Trump Proud Boys are ripping BLM flags *off of churches* in DC. pic.twitter.com/geWpDpzIKR — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 13, 2020

From the Washington Post:

In helmets and bulletproof vests, hundreds of men in their ranks marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting "move out" and "1776!" They seemed intent on intimidating onlookers and adopted a chant popular with counterprotesters: "Whose streets? Our streets." After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry's Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown.

The mob (some had PB colors, couldn't make out others) marched the two young men to Thomas Circle & let them go, all while yelling at them. Some other Black guys on bikes rolled up & the pro-Trump mob tried to fight them too, taunting them to "come help your comrades." — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 13, 2020

At first, officers in riot gear successfully kept the two sides apart, even as the groups splintered and roamed. The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.

Read more: Tensions flare in Washington as thousands gather for pro-Trump demonstrations [By Emily Davies, Rachel Weiner, Clarence Williams, Meagan Flynn and Jessica Contrera]

Reports of multiple people stabbed in the area of Harry's Restaurant on 11th Street NW.



Eyewitnesses told me the clash was between Trump and Anti-Trump supporters.



Harry's has served as a gathering spot for Trump supporters.



We've contacted DC Police + Fire for more details. pic.twitter.com/9C5F3w51q7 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) December 13, 2020

Washington DC:



Check-out these Trump supporters surrounding a car at Thomas Circle.



They accused the driver and front seat passenger of being liberals — because they were wearing face masks inside of the vehicle.



Still no National Guard to be seen…pic.twitter.com/24sKcrO7In — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 13, 2020

Reports of at least 2 stabbed here on 11th Street in DC. Victims being transported from the scene now #MarchForTrump #DC #DefendDC #Antifa #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/IHhdMfnhDJ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 13, 2020

The Proud Boys and Trump supporters burn the BLM banner while chanting and cheering in downtown DC: pic.twitter.com/L16azBBhbr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020