Cyberpunk 2077 publisher apologizes, offer refunds

Not only is the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 riddled with glitches, but the game itself has been roundly panned by critics. The publisher has just apologized and is offering refunds to disappointed buyers.
From The New York Times:
In its statement, CD Projekt Red pledged to fix the bugs and crashes that have upended play. A round of updates will arrive within the next week, followed by larger patches in January and February, the company said.
"Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles," the company said, adding that returning the game was also an option.
"We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy," the company said.