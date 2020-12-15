Get a self-healing cutting mat for cheap

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought a self-healing cutting mat in 1988 so I could cut paper when laying out issues of Boing Boing. I still have it and use it all the time. There is no better way to slice paper with a craft knife or rotary cutter. If you don't have one, Amazon has a 9" x 12" mat on sale (in pink or blue).