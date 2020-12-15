Nobody.live presents random Twitch streams with nobody watching—until you are. Welcome to the chat room. Send a message.
(via WAXY)
Cyberpunkland is a turn-based strategy game by Adi Robertson and William Joel. It's about managing Blade City, a futuristic dystopian environment that's both a theme park and a slum, depending on your relationship to it. The challenge is to maintain an optimal level of grittiness, developing boutique drugs and cultivating gang violence, to attract wannabe… READ THE REST
Not only is the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 riddled with glitches, but the game itself has been roundly panned by critics. The publisher has just apologized and is offering refunds to disappointed buyers. From The New York Times: In its statement, CD Projekt Red pledged to fix the bugs and crashes that have upended play. A… READ THE REST
I don't have a VR headset, so can't check out the newfangled VR edition of classic exploration and puzzle game Myst from Cyan Worlds, launched last week to positive reviews. So instead I have to content myself with Vince Weaver's startlingly complete Apple II Myst demake. I needed a break from my Another World Demake… READ THE REST
