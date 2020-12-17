European map of quotation marks

Jakub Marian (previously at BB) created another fantastic map: this time, of the characters used in various European languages as quotation marks. As with other things, the English standard is slowly supplanting local flavor, with the French resisting most strongly.
This practice has become especially common in Italy and the Netherlands, where the English style is common even in print media. Spain is likely going to follow suit, since the English style is recommended by El País, the second most circulated Spanish newspaper. In most other countries, the English style is still considered bad typography (but commonly used on blogs and forums).