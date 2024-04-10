Toxic Trump spokesperson says Biden "can hardly speak," then hilariously flubs her own words (video)

Damn-en it! A Donald Trump spokesperson who tried to paint President Biden as a man who "can hardly speak" hilariously flubbed up her own words in the process.
"The transcript in the Hur report was incredibly damn-en-ing to Joe Biden," Karoline Leavitt — the new MAGA mouthpiece known for blaring Nazi rhetoric on her clothes — bizarrely said on Newsmax yesterday.
"It also was extremely damn-en-ing to him politically, as it showed what the American people see with their own eyes every single day, and that is Joe Biden can hardly speak." Apparently, Leavitt — who also pronounced Attorney General Merrick Garland as "Merricka Garland," was the one who was damn-en-ed when she tried to use her "own eyes" to hear Biden speak. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)
Via Yahoo! News