Toxic Trump spokesperson says Biden "can hardly speak," then hilariously flubs her own words (video)

Damn-en it! A Donald Trump spokesperson who tried to paint President Biden as a man who "can hardly speak" hilariously flubbed up her own words in the process.

"The transcript in the Hur report was incredibly damn-en-ing to Joe Biden," Karoline Leavitt — the new MAGA mouthpiece known for blaring Nazi rhetoric on her clothes — bizarrely said on Newsmax yesterday.

"It also was extremely damn-en-ing to him politically, as it showed what the American people see with their own eyes every single day, and that is Joe Biden can hardly speak." Apparently, Leavitt — who also pronounced Attorney General Merrick Garland as "Merricka Garland," was the one who was damn-en-ed when she tried to use her "own eyes" to hear Biden speak. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

"It also was extremely damnening to him politically as it shows that Joe Biden can hardly speak." pic.twitter.com/pv0sZkBb16 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024

Via Yahoo! News