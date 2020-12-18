126-year-old mystery message in a bottle found inside building wall

A Boston resident found a rye whiskey bottle inside an interior wall of their home. The bottle, discovered between near the fireplace flue, had a curious note inside:

Tom Ford

6 on Shea

[illegible] Sep 22

1894

I was thinking that Shea could be a boxer or a horse. The City of Boston Archaeology Program invites the public to help solve the mystery. A photo of the note is below. From WHDH:

One Facebook user suggested that the note was evidence of secretive "drinking and gambling." Another user commented, "There was a (very short-lived) professional football/soccer league in 1894- one of the captains was Dennis Shea."

And another Facebook commentator, Jenny Nathans, writes: