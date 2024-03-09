Florida woman, missing for days, found alive locked in shipping container

A woman in Florida reported missing days ago was found alive in a shipping container after someone heard her banging and calling for help. Marlene Lopez, 52, is reportedly OK.

She was last seen Monday at her home and was reported missing Wednesday after a concerned co-worker called police and said she had failed to pick up her son, according to authorities. Tyler Sonnenberg, who owns the shipping container, told local station WKMG that he first saw Lopez walking around the area on Monday. He said he locked the container, which is used to store lawnmowers, on Tuesday afternoon and did not hear any noise on Wednesday, according to the news station.

More from Click Orlando:

Sonneberg said he's not at fault for Lopez becoming trapped in the container, and he's considering pressing charges against her.

Prosecutors press charges, not victims, guys with women in shipping containers, etc.

