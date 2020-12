Our friends at surrealist clothier and art collective Imaginary Foundation celebrate "2020's most important global art event" with this limited edition monolith sculpture for your desktop. The handmade, stainless steel objet d'weird is 1" x 5" and signed by the Foundations' director. It's $95 and only 25 were fabricated.

(And if you missed attending one of the exclusive monolith installation experiences, don't worry, you can still get the t-shirt!)