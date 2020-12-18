Garrett Lewis, a character animator for Disney, received a birthday voicemail from his dad. So he animated it. As one does.
Animator turned a voicemail from his dad into a delightful (very) short cartoon
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- animation
- voicemails
Preview 'The Mill,' an ecological allegory leavened with pandemic themes
Alex Boya (previously) has released a trailer for The Mill, his newest animation about the unintended consequences of relying on biotech to solve the woes of the anthropocene. In the near future, global warming has caused a food shortage, and biotech firm The Mill started creating bread that turns consumers into zombies (the walking bread,… READ THE REST
First look: STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, new Lucasfilm animated series
Out today, this little sneak peek of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' an all-new animated original series from Lucasfilm Animation to be released on Disney Plus. Previously on Boing Boing: READ THE REST
Bizarro Erotica author Chuck Tingle made a moving animated short about depression and ghosts
It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Chuck Tingle, the surprisingly wholesome author of such acclaimed literary masterpieces as Space Raptor Butt Invasion, Upset Tromp Supporter Pounded In The Butt By His Search For Meaning Now That His Bigoted Cult Leader Has Been Voted Out, Bigfoot Pirates Haunt My Balls, Pounded in the Butt… READ THE REST
These elegant, yet purposeful Empowered bracelets are a beautiful statement to the world
When you head out into the world, you're making a statement, whether you're conscious of it or not. With your appearance and attitude, you project a version of yourself to anyone and everyone you meet. From your haircut, to your clothes, to your general demeanor, it all comes together to define the public you. Jewelry… READ THE REST
The KeySmart Max will make sure you never lose your keys again
Vintage styles weave back in and out of fashion, but there are some looks that no one ever wants to replicate. Like…ever. And while we mean no disrespect to our custodian brothers and sisters out there, there's no one who's ever decided that the janitor-chic aesthetic with the massive jangling keyring was a good look.… READ THE REST
Instaread offers thousands of best-selling books you can read in just 15 minutes
In 1982, 57% of Americans reported reading at least one work of creative literature in the preceding year. That number fell to 54% in 1992, then down to 47% in 2002. And, according to a Pew Research Center survey, over a quarter of Americans said they didn't read a book of any kind in print,… READ THE REST