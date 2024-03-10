"Inside Out 2" introduces Anxiety and Envy to the emotional mix (watch the trailer)

Pixar sequels, especially recently, have had a poor track record. This is largely because there are limited possibilities when exploring the concept of anthropomorphizing things.

However, they are attempting another sequel with Inside Out 2. This movie dares to ask, "What if emotions were anthropomorphized… but there were more of them?" New characters like Anxiety and Envy are introduced, while the original cast being "suppressed."

The movie appears to be decent, but what matters most to me is seeing Amy Poehler getting work again.