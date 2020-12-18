You're kicker on the football team and you just kicked a 30 yard field goal. Republicans: "Nope. That counted before, but now we need you to kick a 40-yarder. Yeah, we just found a rule about that and we're going to enforce it. This is it. Make it and win…whoa, you made it. I thiiiiink we need you to make a 50-yard field goal because there is this other rule and now we feel it is really important. Yeah. For sure. No, wait."
Supercut of Republicans changing what needs to happen for presidential election win
