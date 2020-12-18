Supercut of Republicans changing what needs to happen for presidential election win

Kevin Reome

You're kicker on the football team and you just kicked a 30 yard field goal. Republicans: "Nope. That counted before, but now we need you to kick a 40-yarder. Yeah, we just found a rule about that and we're going to enforce it. This is it. Make it and win…whoa, you made it. I thiiiiink we need you to make a 50-yard field goal because there is this other rule and now we feel it is really important. Yeah. For sure. No, wait."