Supercut of Republicans changing what needs to happen for presidential election win

You're kicker on the football team and you just kicked a 30 yard field goal. Republicans: "Nope. That counted before, but now we need you to kick a 40-yarder. Yeah, we just found a rule about that and we're going to enforce it. This is it. Make it and win…whoa, you made it. I thiiiiink we need you to make a 50-yard field goal because there is this other rule and now we feel it is really important. Yeah. For sure. No, wait."

Republicans said they'll stop trying to overturn the election after…



Ballots are counted

Recounts

States certify results

Supreme Court

Electoral College



…but will they really ever stop? pic.twitter.com/MZwdmqlbzR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 18, 2020