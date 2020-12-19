Apple shuts all California stores temporarily as COVID-19 pandemic surges

Apple is temporarily shutting down all of its California retail stores, as the COVID-19 outbreak becomes dire throughout the state.

From Reuters:

Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell. That announcement covered at least 12 stores.