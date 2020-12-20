22 very last minute board game gift ideas

The team at Shut Up & Sit Down have assembled a list of 22 board games, card games, and solo RPGs that they recommend as great games and great holiday gift ideas.

It might be getting a little late for this Christmas, but there's always overnight shipping ,and then there's you shopping for yourself with the money you get back from returning all of those bright, flowery shirts your family always gets you. Seriously, mom, I've been wearing black my entire adult life!

And don't forget to check out my Boing Boing gaming gift guide.

Image: YouTube