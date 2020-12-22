Elon Musk tweets he asked Apple CEO about buying Tesla, says Tim Cook 'refused to take the meeting'

Elon Musk, at it again. The Tesla CEO and social media shitlord tweets he once approached Apple CEO Tim Cook about buying Tesla, but says Cook 'refused to take the meeting.'

Musk says he reached out to Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla for "1/10th of our current value."

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

From Reuters:

"He refused to take the meeting," said Musk replying to a Twitter chain which cited a Reuters story on Apple targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology on Monday. The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

Apple hasn't commented on the story.