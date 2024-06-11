Raspberry Pi up 31% in stock market debut

Raspberry Pi, the British company famed for its tiny single-board computers, launched on the London Stock Exchange yesterday and popped 31% in the first day's trading.

Shares of Raspberry Pi begun "conditional dealing" on Tuesday with a full open trade due to begin on Friday. Shares rose to 390 pence after the firm, which makes tiny single-board computers, priced its shares at 280 pence apiece. The listing is seen as a rare win for London's main stock exchange which has struggled to attract technology listings. Based on the initial pricing of its shares, the company was valued at around £541.6 million.

Though Raspberry Pi has been flooded with competition at the low end, it has a good reputation with enthusiasts and strong ties with the UK establishment and institutional customers. TechCrunch reports context.

More recently, many industrial companies have started integrating the Raspberry Pi in their devices and facilities. The company reports that the industrial and embedded segment represents 72% of its sales. Raspberry Pi has sold 60 million units since its inception. In 2023 alone, Raspberry Pi generated $266 million in revenue and $66 million in gross profit. Raspberry Pi Ltd, the public company, is the commercial subsidiary of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The Foundation says it wants to make it easier for people to learn coding through a low-cost, programmable computer. It also remains the main shareholder of Raspberry Pi Ltd.

