Somebody attempted to murder a Chinese producer from Netflix's "The Three-Body Problem" with poison

From The Hollywood Reporter:
Netflix's high-profile plan to have Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt the bestselling Chinese sci-fi books The Three-Body Problem has been hit by a scandalous attempted-murder plot in Shanghai.
…
Yoozoo Group's chairman, Lin Qi, who is credited as a producer on the Netflix series alongside Benioff, Weiss and others, was hospitalized after having been poisoned on Dec. 16, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Shanghai police. Local authorities have apprehended a suspect, surnamed Xu, whom they believe to be responsible for the poisoning.
Earlier this summer, the Chinese government did release its official guidelines for Hollywood-competitive movie-making. Executive murder conspiracies were surreptitiously absent from that list.
As of press time, no one has heard from any of the American GOP Senators who had previously called for the cancellation of Netflix's The Three Body Problem, either.
China Producer on Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem' Poisoned in Alleged Murder Plot [Patrick Brzeski / The Hollywood Reporter]
Image via YouTube