Somebody attempted to murder a Chinese producer from Netflix's "The Three-Body Problem" with poison

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Netflix's high-profile plan to have Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt the bestselling Chinese sci-fi books The Three-Body Problem has been hit by a scandalous attempted-murder plot in Shanghai.

Yoozoo Group's chairman, Lin Qi, who is credited as a producer on the Netflix series alongside Benioff, Weiss and others, was hospitalized after having been poisoned on Dec. 16, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Shanghai police. Local authorities have apprehended a suspect, surnamed Xu, whom they believe to be responsible for the poisoning.