The monolithic silliness continues with this gingerbread monocookie(?) appearing in San Francisco on Christmas morning.
Image: Screengrab
Gingerbread monolith appears on San Francisco hilltop
The monolithic silliness continues with this gingerbread monocookie(?) appearing in San Francisco on Christmas morning.
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- memes
- monolith
- pranks
A mystery monolith of your very own
Our friends at surrealist clothier and art collective Imaginary Foundation celebrate "2020's most important global art event" with this limited edition monolith sculpture for your desktop. The handmade, stainless steel objet d'weird is 1" x 5" and signed by the Foundations' director. It's $95 and only 25 were fabricated. (And if you missed attending one… READ THE REST
Police stop man walking fake dog after curfew
In Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, police stopped a fellow walking his dog after a COVID-19 curfew. Turned out, the dog was a stuffed toy that the man was dragging around on a leash. From UPI: The man then claimed his walk was an artistic practical joke and was released with a warning. The dog walker… READ THE REST
Canada Post apologizes for stamps bearing decapitated head of prime minister John Macdonald statue
Two weeks ago, activists in Montreal toppled a statue of Canada's first prime minister John A Macdonald who in the 19th century enacted cultural genocide against the indigenous peoples in the region. To celebrate the protest against colonialism with his own, a fellow named James Bone ordered custom stamps from Canada Post depicting the severed… READ THE REST
Hudly has created an invisible wireless charger – but it's not as crazy as it sounds
Qi wireless charging has only been around for about a decade. While it only took a few years for Android phone manufacturers like Nokia and LG to jump on the wireless charging bandwagon, it was as recently as 2017 when Apple finally joined the party with the iPhone. Taking that short history into account, it's… READ THE REST
The Sinji Ergonomic Mouse could be the answer to all your hand, wrist, and forearm pains
When construction workers, landscapers, or warehouse workers complain of aches and pains incurred on the job, we acknowledge the rigors of back-breaking physical labor. But when keyboard warriors who spend all day in front of a screen gripe about shoulder, arm, or wrist discomfort, it's easy to laugh it off as less than critical. Life-threatening?… READ THE REST
This training can launch your new career in real estate management
At first, the thought of jumping into the real estate game after the world's year under the COVID-19 bubble could feel like a risky proposition. But, while the depressed economy might trigger fears of fewer business and residential customers, some prominent real estate investors say the current state has many properties selling at great prices,… READ THE REST