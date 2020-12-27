Tour of America's loneliest road

Take a journey with Through My Lens from Carson City, Nevada to the Great Basin on US Route 50, dubbed the loneliest road in America:

Highway 50, through Northern Nevada, was named the loneliest road in America by Life Magazine. Since then, it has become an unofficial tourist attraction in the state and a fun road trip if you are looking to experience Nevada's raw beauty. This drive follows the old Pony Express route and the Lincoln Highway as it traverses across the state. My dad and I set out to drive the route over 3 days, and here is our road trip that includes ghost towns, rail yards, ancient trees, and haunted hotels.