This Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription is on sale for about $149

There's something to be said (literally) about having the talented skill of learning a new language. A word here and there isn't going to help you once you touch down in a foreign land, so you're going to need a little help to get there. This Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription should help. It's here on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599)—no coupon needed.

Designed by over 100 professional linguists who know a thing or two about communication, this language-learning platform has 14 available languages and accompanying 10-15 minute lessons to strengthen your skills. With beginner to advanced-level courses, you can enter into a Babbel subscription with any level of experience.

To help you out in real-life situations, Babbel also has lessons on transportation, shopping, dining, and directions, so you have all of the right words and phrases at your fingertips.

When you're ready to really get down and dirty with the learning, Babbel offers personalized review sessions after every lesson to check in and grow what you know.

Speaking to the quality and reputation of this popular platform, Babble has a 4.5/5 star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. Verified purchasers in the Boing Bonig Store rate it an average of 4.8/5 stars. One recent review describes the Babbel as an "amazing product. Lessons include listening, speaking, flashcards, writing, which make Italian easy to learn. I can review my lessons, correct mistakes, work on my daily vocabulary, adding lessons to collections. I love it."

