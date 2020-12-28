Wanted: albino python thieves in Massachusetts

A couple asked to play with an albino cinnamon ball python while in a Petco in Peabody, Massachusetts last Monday. When the employee said that was against store policy they said they would like to purchase the $300 snake. A clever ploy.

Once the employee had boxed it up and set it on the counter the man grabbed the box and he and the woman ran out of the store, got into a car sped away. Snake thieves are the worst.

If you see an albino cinnamon ball python looking confused or distraught please contact the Peabody police department. In the event that you're only familiar with a regular cinnamon ball python and aren't so acquainted with the albino version, the video below will give you a good look at the albino.