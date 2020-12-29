Protestors use facial recognition to ID cops with hidden badges

Well, isn't this cyberpunk AF?

From The New York Times:

Mr. Howell, 42, is a lifelong protester and self-taught coder; in graduate school, he started working with neural net technology, an artificial intelligence that learns to make decisions from data it is fed, such as images. He said that the police had tear-gassed him during a midday protest in June, and that he had begun researching how to build a facial recognition product that could defeat officers' attempts to shield their identity.

"This was, you know, kind of a 'shower thought' moment for me, and just kind of an intersection of what I know how to do and what my current interests are," he said. "Accountability is important. We need to know who is doing what, so we can deal with it."

Mr. Howell is not alone in his pursuit. Law enforcement has used facial recognition to identify criminals, using photos from government databases or, through a company called Clearview AI, from the public internet. But now activists around the world are turning the process around and developing tools that can unmask law enforcement in cases of misconduct.