"My life expectancy is maybe this summer" — Dilbert's Scott Adams reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Scott Adams, creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, revealed he has terminal prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. It's the same disease affecting former president Joe Biden.

During his Rumble show, "Coffee With Scott Adams," Adams shared his prognosis. "I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it – well, longer than he's admitted having it," he said, as reported by TheWrap. He added that he expects to live "only until this summer."

Adams, 67, explained the disease. While localized prostate cancer is "100% curable," once it spreads beyond the prostate — like in his and Biden's cases — it becomes incurable.

Adams, who has 1.2 million followers on X and is known for his pro-Trump commentary, expressed sympathy for Biden. "I'd like to extend my respect and compassion and sympathy for the ex president and his family, because they're going to be going through an especially tough time," he said.

"So my life expectancy is maybe this summer," Adams told his viewers. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Scott Adams — I have the exact same cancer as Joe Biden, and it has spread to my bones. I expect to die this summer.pic.twitter.com/uBrYMihTg5 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 19, 2025

Previously:

• Dilbert guy Scott Adams: white people should 'get the hell away from black people'

• Chuck Tingle's latest story has Dilbert creator Scott Adams getting screwed by his own racism

• Scott Adams, of 'Dilbert' fame, threatens legal action over tweet mocking him