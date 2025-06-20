"Two-week Trump" is paralyzed by middle east decisions, so he attacks Biden instead

A paralyzed Donald Trump shows just how ill-equipped he is as Commander-in-Chief, stalling decision-making on the Israel-Iran conflict while focusing instead on his well-worn Big Lie from 2000.

While Israel continues to attack Iran, which in turn retaliated again by launching a "fresh barrage of missiles" toward Israel today, the unfit president announced he needs another two weeks to ponder how to handle the urgent middle-east crisis. He then whipped out his dusty distraction card and yet again griped about his baseless election fraud woes on Truth Social.

"Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a "LANDSLIDE!" the one-trick phony shouted in his early morning post. "Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD!"

"The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed," he bellowed. "This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin!" Meanwhile, his own MAGA base has split into two camps over the matter, with Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon leading the mutiny.

From CNN: President Donald Trump said it would be difficult for him to request Israel stop its airstrikes in Iran, even as he pursues a diplomatic solution to end the conflict. Trump repeated a bit later that it would be a hard ask, given Israel's military successes so far. "It's very hard to stop, when you look at it — Israel's doing well in terms of war," he said. "I think you would say that Iran is doing less well, it's a little bit hard to get somebody to stop." Trump dismissed European efforts to engage diplomatically with Iran, saying they hadn't helped efforts to end the conflict.

Uh.



Speaking about being incompetent and crooked…



Donald Trump still can't handle that he lost the 2020 election.



What a sad little manchild.



🙄 pic.twitter.com/5VO5MEJCUW — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 20, 2025

