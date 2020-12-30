RIP, Dawn Wells

Dawn Wells, the actress who most people likely know through her role as Mary Ann in the wack-a-doodle 60s sitcom, Gilligan's Island, has died from COVID-19. She was 82.
[H/t Don Webb]
Image: Screengrab
