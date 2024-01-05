RIP: David Soul of "Starsky and Hutch" died yesterday at age 80

David Soul, best known for his role in the 1970s "Starsky & Hutch" television cop duo, died yesterday at the age of 80.
The singer and actor, born as David Richard Solberg, played Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson (along with Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky) on the popular series that ran from 1975–1979.
"David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," his wife, Helen Snell, said today in a statement.
From ABC News:
Soul, who appeared in movies including "Magnum Force" opposite Clint Eastwood in 1973, was also a singer, charting in the U.S. and the U.K.
His biggest hit in the U.S. was the 1976 romantic track "Don't Give Up on Us," which hit #1 on the Billboard charts in the U.S. and Canada, while 1977's "Silver Lady" hit #1 on the U.K. singles chart.
Born in Chicago, Soul began his career on stage in the 1960s. He became a founding member of the Firehouse Theater in Minneapolis and toured with the company. He made his first TV appearances on "The Merv Griffin Show" and "Flipper." He also made guest appearances on "I Dream of Jeannie," "Star Trek," and "Gunsmoke," before his breakthrough role playing Joshua Bolt on the western comedy "Here Come the Brides" from 1968 to 1970.
He is survived by Snell, whom he married in 2010, and his six children.