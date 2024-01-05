RIP: David Soul of "Starsky and Hutch" died yesterday at age 80

David Soul, best known for his role in the 1970s "Starsky & Hutch" television cop duo, died yesterday at the age of 80.

The singer and actor, born as David Richard Solberg, played Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson (along with Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky) on the popular series that ran from 1975–1979.

"David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," his wife, Helen Snell, said today in a statement.

From ABC News: