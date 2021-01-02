Embarrassing unmuted comment from reporter gets reaction by Trevor Lawrence

Clemson football's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had just gotten trounced by Ohio State in a college football playoff game 49-28. A game the Tigers were favored to win. In a post-game over-the-computer interview Lawrence actually hears an unmuted reporter's comment about him, that was not intended to be heard. Watch his reaction:

This reporter wasn't muted and said Trevor Lawrence needs to shave his mustache 😂 pic.twitter.com/lCmL5Q9bNP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2021

"Thank you" is all Lawrence responded with to the "shave the 'stache" jab. Good poise, Trevor. You'll definitely have to deal with a lot more of that in the NFL next year, and in all the years to come.