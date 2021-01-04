Good grid paper notebooks

While I was working on my book about Raspberry Pi retro gaming, I used these Miliko 8.27" x 5.67" spiral notebooks of grid paper to take notes and make sketches. They are inexpensive, given the quality of the thick cover and the paper. They are sold in a set of two.
