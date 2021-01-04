Google workers announce union

Google workers plan to unionize with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), announcing Monday the creation of the Alphabet Workers Union.

The Alphabet Workers Union, however, will be the first open to all employees of Alphabet, regardless of their role or classification.

"This is historic—the first union at a major tech company by and for all tech workers," said Dylan Baker, Software Engineer. "We will elect representatives, we will make decisions democratically, we will pay dues, and we will hire skilled organizers to ensure all workers at Google know they can work with us if they actually want to see their company reflect their values."