Google to shut down VPN service

Did you know that Google offered a VPN service? Thing is, though, people use VPNs for privacy and it's Google. It was not a great product, either, according to reviews. The VPN is being shut down.

The Google One VPN service we complained about last week is headed to the chopping block. Google's support documents haven't been updated yet, but Android Authority reported on an email going out to Google One users informing them of the shutdown. 9to5Google also got confirmation of the shutdown from Google.

Whenever I think of "Google VPN" my brain shortcuts immediately to that story of someone getting busted selling drugs in a police station car lot because it was safe there.

