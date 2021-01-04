Watch the orbits of dozens of Jupiter's moons

This map of 63 of Jupiter's 79 known moons is fascinating. There is a cluster orbiting relatively close that includes many of the best-known moons, then a significant dead space before the remainder appear:

We start close in to Jupiter showing relatively fast moving inner moons that are generally in the same orbital plane including the so called 'Galilean moons': Europa, Io, Ganymede, and Callisto. Other inner moons are: Amalthea, Thebe, Adrastea, and Metis. These inner moons orbit Jupiter as fast as about every 7 hours to about every 17 days. These moons are also relatively close to Jupiter: from around 100 thousand to a couple of million kilometers away.