Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young says he has $262 million in AAPL stock and cash

An accountant representing Dr. Dre's estranged wife argues says in new legal documents that the hip-hop mogul has plenty with which to pay his ex, because Apple buying BEATS made him extraordinarily wealthy.

From TMZ:

Nicole Young filed docs detailing how much she claims the couple spent over a 3-year period and how much dough Dre has on hand right now … and it's impressive.

According to the docs … Young's CPA says Dre has a whopping $262 MILLION available right now in cash and Apple stock. The accountant says selling Apple stock was the primary source of funding their lifestyle from 2017-19, and believes that will continue to be the case.

So, just how much were they spending during that time? The CPA claims their marital living expenses were $2.3 mil PER MONTH — and despite spending about $245 mil over that 3-year period … their available cash still increased by $26 million. Hey, Apple's been a good investment.