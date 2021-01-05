Florida governor decides to attack reporter instead of taking responsibility for vaccine failure in his state

Mark Frauenfelder

Florida governor Ron "Rona" DeSantis allowed his state to become a chaotic deathtrap durning the pandemic. And apparently, he wants it to stay that way because he is doing everything he can to prevent Floridians from getting the vaccine. Watch this testy exchange between DeathSantis and CNN's Rosa Flores in which the governor won't let Flores finish a question he doesn't want to answer.