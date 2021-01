The white Wisconsin police officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, a Black man, will not face criminal charges.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be brought against officer Rusten Sheskey, whose shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed.

Officer Sheskey shot Mr. Blake in the back seven times last August, in a shooting that sparked a nationwide protests against racism and police impunity.

BREAKING: No charges will be filed against police officers in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha Co. district attorney says, and no charges will be filed against Jacob Blake. https://t.co/E2aa4YzhRB — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) January 5, 2021

Prosecutors clear white police officers of all charges in August shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/TWaXClndDv — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2021

Update: Police officer won't face charges in Jacob Blake police shooting, prosecutor says; Rittenhouse pleads not guilty https://t.co/mY5D0sEH9T — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) January 5, 2021