Squirrel attacks leave Queens residents shaken, bloodied

You're minding your own damn business worried about your job, your health, your family, maybe even the political climate. Typical anxiety of our times. But if you happen to live in Queens, NY add one to the list: Squirrel attacks.

Micheline Frederick probably has put squirrel ambushes at the top of her 2021 worry list after what happened to her last Thursday. A neighborhood squirrel dropped down on her and sunk its teeth into her wrist and hand.

'Blood Everywhere': Aggressive Squirrels Terrorizing, Attacking NYC Residents For Weeks https://t.co/0LwHvaLTuk pic.twitter.com/2LUPX6Kok4 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) December 31, 2020

"We're wrestling in the snow and there's blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won't let go," Frederick told WCBS-TV. "Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess." "This was an MMA cage match! And I lost!" she added. And Frederick isn't the only victim of the squirrel attacks. Other residents have spoken up about the strange behavior of the animals, stating that they attempted to climb their legs multiple times, and even jumping off a mailbox to attack. One resident stated that she was just walking up her driveway when a squirrel jumped on her and bit her on the arm. She managed to get the animal off of her before it did any additional damage.

In Queens, even the squirrels are tough. Watch your backs over there.