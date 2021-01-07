Shopify delists Trump's merchandise store

Trump fans will have trouble finding MAGA merchandise. Shopify delisted the official Donald J Trump store.
A spokesperson for Shopify told TechCrunch why:
"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause," a spokesperson for Shopify told TechCrunch. "As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump."